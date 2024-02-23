Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,452 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.18% of Dover worth $34,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,150 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after acquiring an additional 561,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Dover Stock Up 1.7 %

DOV stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $164.09.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

