Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $37,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $66.28 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

