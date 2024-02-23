Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 558.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 354,192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $39,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

