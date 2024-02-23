Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $34.65 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,652 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.40% of DaVita worth $34,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after purchasing an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after buying an additional 292,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $128.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.