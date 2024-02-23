Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $38.32 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of LPL Financial worth $38,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $262.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.23. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $264.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.27.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

