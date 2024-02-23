Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $40.74 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.46% of Juniper Networks worth $40,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,148 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 79,267 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $2,930,500.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

