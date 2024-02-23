Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Darden Restaurants worth $36,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,070,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

