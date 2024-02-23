Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,063 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 122.07% of Kellanova worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kellanova by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,542,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,492,502. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

