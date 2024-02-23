Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.16% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $34,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,173 shares of company stock valued at $102,825,299. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $741.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $761.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $639.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

