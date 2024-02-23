Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 24,666 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.27% of EPAM Systems worth $39,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EPAM opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.46.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
