Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 143,995 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $35,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELS

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.