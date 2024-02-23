Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,187 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.20% of Tyson Foods worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

