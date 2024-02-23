Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,022,192 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,022,192 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.87% of Douglas Emmett worth $39,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

