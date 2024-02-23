Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,545 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.44% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $36,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $287.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $288.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $236.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.