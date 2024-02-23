Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,007 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $37,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.2 %

CBRE opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

