Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Essex Property Trust worth $41,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $229.95 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.