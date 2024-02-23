HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $40.85

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.85, but opened at $37.49. HSBC shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 1,142,380 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.44%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,925,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,691,000 after buying an additional 634,539 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after buying an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

