HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells $671,419.50 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawson Alyssa Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $600.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.11 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.07 and a 1 year high of $660.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $311,236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.