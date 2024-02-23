HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $600.35 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,622 shares of company stock worth $12,060,280. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.