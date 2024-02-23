Huntsman Co. (HUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Huntsman has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Huntsman has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntsman to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.18 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

