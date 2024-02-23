iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$95.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their target price on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$69.85.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$85.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$77.61 and a 1 year high of C$93.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.38. The firm has a market cap of C$9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,225,447. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

