ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 1,437 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.1 %

AAPL opened at $184.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

