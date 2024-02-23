IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

IDYA opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $1,072,785.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,889,000 after buying an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 90,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,668,000 after purchasing an additional 504,275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

