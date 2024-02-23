IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $234.59

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $234.59 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 112112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

IDEX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IDEX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,409,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,722,000 after acquiring an additional 833,772 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after purchasing an additional 631,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

