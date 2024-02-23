Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

