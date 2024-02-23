Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.33

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.22. Immutep shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 107,389 shares traded.

Immutep Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 13.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Get Immutep alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immutep by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immutep by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,044 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immutep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immutep by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immutep during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.