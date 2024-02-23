Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

