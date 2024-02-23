Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ingersoll Rand worth $36,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

