Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.08. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Innovotech Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Innovotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.