Insider Buying: Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI) Director Acquires C$180,000.00 in Stock

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) Director Lyle Clarence Whitmarsh bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.
Stampede Drilling Stock Performance
SDI stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Stampede Drilling Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$52.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.
Stampede Drilling Company Profile
