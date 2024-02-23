Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $8,432,500.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

