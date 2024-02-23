Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) COO Sells $2,697,272.49 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

