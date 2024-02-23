Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO Sells $2,366,903.15 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

