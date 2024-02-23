Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) CFO Sells $2,366,903.15 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.53 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.