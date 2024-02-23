Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $40,656.50 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,748.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 53,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,638,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares in the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

