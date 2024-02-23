Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $308,946.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 11th, Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50.

IT stock opened at $453.46 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $471.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.45 and a 200 day moving average of $399.04.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

