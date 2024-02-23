Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Sells $272,624.52 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $114.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $116.32.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.