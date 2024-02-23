Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) CEO Sells $980,069.50 in Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $980,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.