Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Get Insmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.