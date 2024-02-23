International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $136,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

