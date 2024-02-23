International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142,634 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $37,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.5 %

IFF opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.