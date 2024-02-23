International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $80.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IFF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.