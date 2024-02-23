Invesco Ltd. Acquires 620,179 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,179 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $149,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rollins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 204,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $41.83 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

