Invesco Ltd. Buys 1,205,207 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,394,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Tapestry worth $126,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $403,032,000 after acquiring an additional 280,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 68.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,437 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 140,182 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 153.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $47.80 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

