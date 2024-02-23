Invesco Ltd. Has $138.31 Million Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $138,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.79 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

