Invesco Ltd. Has $152.92 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,806 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.67% of Allegion worth $152,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $76,640,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 183.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,684,000 after buying an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $129.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

