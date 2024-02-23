Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Wynn Resorts worth $133,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 777,860 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351,537 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,719,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.23.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $102.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

