Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,771 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Bio-Techne worth $128,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

