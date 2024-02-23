Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.83% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $129,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 278,703 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

TMHC stock opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

