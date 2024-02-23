Invesco Ltd. Sells 246,528 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,532,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $152,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

