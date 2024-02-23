Invesco Ltd. Sells 310,742 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,930,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.73% of Bath & Body Works worth $132,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

NYSE BBWI opened at $46.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

